Fmr U.S. Attorney: Mueller Probe May Not be Ending Anytime Soon

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT – Sun. March 17, 2019

A top Obama-era prosecutor said the Mueller probe will not likely end anytime soon.

In an interview on Sunday, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said he’s skeptical of the reports that the Mueller probe could be coming to an end, and added he expects more indictments going forward.

Former U.S. Attorney @PreetBharara: doesn’t seem to me that “the work of the special counsel is ending anytime soon…” pic.twitter.com/Q17hNDuFEb — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 17, 2019

This comes after the Mueller team indicted six former aides to President Trump and 20 Russians — mostly for financial crimes.

Bharara pointed out special counsel Robert Mueller could delegate parts of his investigation to other U.S. attorneys.

Bharara also suggested the delays in the sentencing of Rick Gates might suggest he is cooperating with the Mueller team — which could extend the duration of the probe.