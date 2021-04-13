Trending

Fmr. Trump officials launch ‘America First Policy Institute’

GOLDEN, CO – OCTOBER 29: President Trump addressed a campaign rally in the Rodeo Arena at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds October 29, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:40 PM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Several former Trump administration officials are starting a new political group looking to promote the 45th President’s policies.

Former Trump domestic policy head Brooke Rollins announced the launch of the America First Policy Institute in a video on Tuesday.

The group is split into 20 policy areas and features a slew of notable Republicans, such as former Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

Rollins said the institute will continue the “transformative changes” of the last four years and fight to save America.

“We know what the insider approach is, it’s failure. It’s the outsider approach that wins, and we saw it first hand. We’re working to save the soul of this country, and the America First Policy Institute will be the heart of that effort. We are beholden to no one but the American people,” Rollins stated. “But we can’t do it alone, so please join us and let us together continue the fight for the greatest country in the history of the world.”

Former Trump White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump will be informal advisers to the new group.

