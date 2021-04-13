Fmr. Trump officials launch ‘America First Policy Institute’

OAN Newsroom

Several former Trump administration officials are starting a new political group looking to promote the 45th President’s policies.

Former Trump domestic policy head Brooke Rollins announced the launch of the America First Policy Institute in a video on Tuesday.

“America is a place where ordinary people can truly do extraordinary things.” – Brooke Rollins #AmericaFIRST https://t.co/hSwfigJnxm pic.twitter.com/t4uM9Af7VM — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) April 13, 2021

The group is split into 20 policy areas and features a slew of notable Republicans, such as former Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

NEW: Fmr. Pres. Trump on the creation of the America First Policy Institute—a non-profit group made up of former administration officials: pic.twitter.com/MOeGCiNeHx — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) April 13, 2021

Rollins said the institute will continue the “transformative changes” of the last four years and fight to save America.

“We know what the insider approach is, it’s failure. It’s the outsider approach that wins, and we saw it first hand. We’re working to save the soul of this country, and the America First Policy Institute will be the heart of that effort. We are beholden to no one but the American people,” Rollins stated. “But we can’t do it alone, so please join us and let us together continue the fight for the greatest country in the history of the world.”

Former Trump White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump will be informal advisers to the new group.