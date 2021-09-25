Fmr. supervisor accuses Chris Cuomo of harassment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:17 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Chris Cuomo of CNN has been accused of harassing a former supervisor. Former ABC executive producer Shelley Ross, alleged the incident took place at a party in 2005.

Ross, who was attending the event with her husband, claimed Cuomo inappropriately groped her during a hug. She added Cuomo later defended his actions by saying he could do so since she was no longer his boss.

Ross went on to say Cuomo quickly sent an email apologizing for the incident, however she believed the apology was for legal cover as he noted a celebrity’s arrest for a similar action. She added her intentions of sharing this story was so Cuomo and his employer could understand the reality of taking true accountability for Cuomo’s actions.

CNN should fire Chris Cuomo! https://t.co/fOhr3BI2A0 — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) September 24, 2021

This comes after Cuomo had advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, regarding a sexual misconduct incident during his time in office.

