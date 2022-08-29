Fmr Secy Pompeo: 9/11-style attack more likely after Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT – Monday, August 29, 2022

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believes that Joe Biden’s policies could result in terror-attacks on United States soil.

During an interview this weekend, Pompeo said that the Biden administration grossly mishandled the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. He claimed that it may now become a hotbed of terrorism. Pompeo added that Biden’s actions embarrassed America in the eyes of the world and undermined its influence. The former Secretary believes the ‘Afghan pullout’ benefited China.

The Chinese Communist Party has stolen identities from our kids and trade secrets from our businesses. They are committing genocide against their own people and are arming themselves for war. We need to wake up and take this threat seriously. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 28, 2022

“The Taliban is in full control of the Country but with enormous Chinese support,” Pompeo said. “Maybe there’s two things that are important. We now are one year from what everybody saw with their own eyes. Americans left behind, 13 Americans dead and the Afghan people clinging to American aircraft as we turned tail and ran out of that country.”

Pompeo also went on to criticize Biden over his proposed plan of student debt forgiveness, along with the administration’s alleged role in the FBI raid of Trumps Mar-a-Lago home.