Fmr. Intel official bashes President Trump’s possible 2024 run, claims Trump spreads ‘disinformation’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:17 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

The Deep State has appeared to still be firmly opposed to President Trump amid the speculation of his possible run for presidency in 2024. In an ABC interview on Sunday, former senior DHS official Brian Murphy accused the 45th president of “spreading disinformation” and “posing an alleged threat to democracy.”

Murphy failed to provide examples of said disinformation. He went on to detail his recent efforts to stifle political debate in the U.S.

“I have the opportunity to go work for a company called Logically. That’s my next step in life. I am very appreciative of it, where we are going to go combat disinformation at scale across the globe. We’re not the thought police, but disinformation is a deliberative campaign to put out false information,” he stated. “It’s on social media, it’s not rarely understood by a lot of people. I think it’s conflated with a lot of political talk.”

.@POTUS45: “Our Country can never make progress because all the Democrats do are these Scams and Hoaxes. It’s the only thing they’re good at!” pic.twitter.com/VV0uyYdbCJ — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) September 24, 2021

Murphy also appeared to emphasize the need to discourage Americans from questioning the ulterior motives of their government.

