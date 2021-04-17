Fmr. Ga. state Rep. Vernon Jones launches bid for governor

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:50 AM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones launched his bid for governor, to give residents a stronger Republican candidate to take on the left.

On Friday, Jones held his first campaign rally, vowing to fight for Georgians better than incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.). Jones claimed Kemp failed to administer a secure election, which he said hurt President Trump’s campaign and the GOP’s control of the Senate.

When Georgians needed him, @BrianKempGA sat on the sidelines, costing our state, our country, and our party the GOP majority in the Senate. He chose to cower to Stacey Abrams instead of stand by President Trump. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 16, 2021

Additionally, he said Democrats are hoping Kemp makes it to the general election, believing their candidates can beat him easily.

“They believe that I can and I will beat Stacey Abrams. They know it. Georgians know it. Why? Because I’m unbought, I’m unbossed and the left, the Democrats and the liberal media cannot play that race card with me,” Jones explained. “I dare you to. Let’s go. I am pro-Second Amendment. I am pro-life and I will work with anyone who is willing to put Georgia first.”

Jones is confident he can bring Republicans in the Peach State together with Democrats, who he said are “embarrassed by the far-left agenda.”