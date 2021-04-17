Trending

Fmr. Ga. state Rep. Vernon Jones launches bid for governor

Vernon Jones declares his intention to run for governor of Georgia as a Republican in Atlanta, on Friday, April 16, 2021. Jones, a former Democrat, is looking to ride a wave of Trump supporters' discontent with Gov. Brian Kemp to the Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Vernon Jones declared his intention to run for governor of Georgia as a Republican in Atlanta, on Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:50 AM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones launched his bid for governor, to give residents a stronger Republican candidate to take on the left.

On Friday, Jones held his first campaign rally, vowing to fight for Georgians better than incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.). Jones claimed Kemp failed to administer a secure election, which he said hurt President Trump’s campaign and the GOP’s control of the Senate.

Additionally, he said Democrats are hoping Kemp makes it to the general election, believing their candidates can beat him easily.

“They believe that I can and I will beat Stacey Abrams. They know it. Georgians know it. Why? Because I’m unbought, I’m unbossed and the left, the Democrats and the liberal media cannot play that race card with me,” Jones explained. “I dare you to. Let’s go. I am pro-Second Amendment. I am pro-life and I will work with anyone who is willing to put Georgia first.”

Vernon Jones autographs a sign for a young boy after declaring his intention to run for governor of Georgia as a Republican in Atlanta, on Friday, April 16, 2021. Jones, a former Democrat, is looking to ride a wave of Trump supporters' discontent with Gov. Brian Kemp to the Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Vernon Jones autographed a sign for a young boy after declaring his intention to run for governor of Georgia as a Republican in Atlanta, on Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

 

Jones is confident he can bring Republicans in the Peach State together with Democrats, who he said are “embarrassed by the far-left agenda.”

MORE NEWS: Rep. Gohmert: Twitter ‘Part Of High-Tech Oligarchy’

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE