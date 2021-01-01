Trending

Fmr Fla. mayor charged with possession of child pornography

UPDATED 12:35 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

The former mayor of a small Florida town was arrested on child pornography charges. On Friday, 65-year-old prior Brooksville Mayor Kevin Hohn was arrested after Homeland Security agents found more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer and external hard drive.

According to reports, Hohn was the mayor of Brooksville in 2014. Before he was mayor, Hohn served in the airforce. He is also a retired IRS Special Agent who used to investigate money laundering and other financial crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators discovered some of the images were secretly recorded inside Hohn’s residence. His IP address was also identified as one that distributed child pornography images.

Hohn was charged with the criminal possession and distribution of pornographic images of children and could face between five and 20 years if convicted.

