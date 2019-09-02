Fmr Defense Secy Mattis: divisiveness inside this country is probably the biggest threat

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:15 PM PST – Mon. September 2, 2019

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis said “divisiveness” is the biggest threat to the nations Democracy.

Mattis made the comment in an interview Monday and also included the lack of listening and respect for one another as part of that threat.

The former defense secretary also said the divisiveness in the nation is not about one person or administration, but rather an issue which “goes back a while.”

He suggested elections are now always about dividing and added we no longer seem to go into governance once an election is over.

Mattis also spoke out against being in “constant-election mode” and stressed Americans need to talk about common ground as much as they talk about disagreements