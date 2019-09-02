Trending

Fmr Defense Secy Mattis: divisiveness inside this country is probably the biggest threat

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:15 PM PST – Mon. September 2, 2019

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis said “divisiveness” is the biggest threat to the nations Democracy.

FILE – In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens to a question during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mattis warns bitter political divisions have pushed American society to the “breaking point” in his most extensive public remarks since he resigned in protest from the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Mattis made the comment in an interview Monday and also included the lack of listening and respect for one another as part of that threat.

The former defense secretary also said the divisiveness in the nation is not about one person or administration, but rather an issue which “goes back a while.”

He suggested elections are now always about dividing and added we no longer seem to go into governance once an election is over.

Mattis also spoke out against being in “constant-election mode” and stressed Americans need to talk about common ground as much as they talk about disagreements

