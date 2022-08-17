Fmr. Amb. Haley: Fall of Afghanistan was day America became weak

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:15 AM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

During an interview on Tuesday, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was the day America began to look weak to the world.

Haley said the event was embarrassing because the Biden administration left behind allies that had been working with American troops for 20-years. She also said the withdrawal devastated the local population, adding that women and allies to the US now face draconian laws.

Haley further warned that America’s adversaries saw this as an opportunity to pounce on their military goals, now seeing America as a weakening superpower.

“The second that blunder happened in Afghanistan, it was the green light for every enemy we had. Then you saw Russia move into Ukraine. Then you saw China stating to threaten Taiwan. Now you see Iran trying to build a nuclear weapon, but they’re now going and now trying to assassinate Americans on our own soil,” Haley claimed. “That was the day America became weak. That was the day world became less safe and it was all because of the decisions the Biden administration made.”

Additionally, she said its time Biden takes steps towards securing the southern border so that no terrorists make their way onto American soil.