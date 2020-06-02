Floyd family attorney says charges will be brought against remaining officers involved in George’s death

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:17 PM PT — Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The three remaining officers who were involved in the detainment of George Floyd are expected to be brought to justice.

During an appearance on “The Today Show,” Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said Minnesota officials relayed a message to him and the Floyd’s that the charges were coming for the other three officers.

Crump also said the first arrested officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, would be facing upgraded charges. This comes after an independent autopsy confirmed Floyd died after sustaining prolonged pressure to his neck and back.

“We heard that they expect to charge those officers,” Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump says when asked about the other three officers involved at the scene of George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/EzlUENWVsy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2020

When asked about the ongoing protests and riots, Crump said the only way to tamp down public outrage is to have police accountability and equal justice.