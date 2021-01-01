FLOTUS Melania gives farewell address, encourages Americans to ‘Be Best’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

First Lady Melania Trump gave a farewell message, highlighting her role in making America great again. The address was posted to her official Twitter page on Monday.

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

The First Lady reflected on her “Be Best” initiative, which encouraged children to be their best selves by focusing on bettering their social, emotional and physical well beings.

“I launched ‘Be Best’ to ensure that we as Americans are doing all we can to take care of the next generation,” Melania stated. “In a few short years, I have raised awareness of how to keep children safe online. We have made incredible progress on our nation’s drug epidemic and how it impacts the lives of newborns and families. We have given a voice to our most vulnerable children in the foster care system.”

As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives. It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission. pic.twitter.com/fRBTWphmlj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2021

She also thanked all of the nation’s military members, law enforcement officers and frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I see the faces of brave young soldiers who have told me with their pride in their eyes how much they love serving this country,” the First Lady said. “I think of all of the members of law enforcement who greet us everywhere we go at every hour of every day, they stand guard to keep our communities safe and we are forever in their debt.”

Melania went on to thank Americans who have gone the extra mile to help each other get through these trying times.

“In the midst of hardship, we have seen the best of America shine through,” Melania said. “Students have made cards and delivered groceries to our senior citizens. Teachers have worked twice as hard to keep our children learning. Families have come together to provide meals, supplies, comfort and friendship to those in need.”

She ended by imploring all Americans to use the principles of “Be Best” to continue making America the greatest country it can be.

“In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of ‘Be Best.’ To focus on what unites us, to raise above what divides us, to always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself,” the First Lady stated. “Together, as one national family, we can continue to be a light of hope for future generations and carry on America’s legacy of rising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith.”