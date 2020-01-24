Florida lawmakers advance pro-life legislation to Senate

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:20 PM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

Florida has passed a pro-life bill, which aims to expand protections for unborn and full-term infants, to the Senate. On Wednesday, state legislators advanced the SB 404 bill, which would make parental consent mandatory for underage abortions.

This expanded upon an existing law, which stated parents of children under 18-years-old must be notified before their children undergo the procedure. The new measure would also reclassify aborting infants born alive from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

SB 404 is heading to the @FLSenate floor. Today, as we mark the 47th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, I am pleased to see the Senate send such a strong statement of support for protecting innocent human life. @kellistargel https://t.co/dOj8kSXfNZ — Bill Galvano (@BillGalvano) January 22, 2020

This came after Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis expressed support for the bill in his State of State Address earlier this month.

“I also hope that the legislature will send me, this session, the parental consent bill that was debated last year,” he said. “(It was) passed by the House, but not passed by the Senate.”

The bill will be heard on the Senate floor and a vote is expected next month.

