Florida lawmakers advance pro-life legislation to Senate

State Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, speaks during a Senate Rules Committee hearing regarding SB 404, known as the “parental consent” bill, at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Aileen Perilla)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:20 PM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

Florida has passed a pro-life bill, which aims to expand protections for unborn and full-term infants, to the Senate. On Wednesday, state legislators advanced the SB 404 bill, which would make parental consent mandatory for underage abortions.

This expanded upon an existing law, which stated parents of children under 18-years-old must be notified before their children undergo the procedure. The new measure would also reclassify aborting infants born alive from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

Joey Cousin, a transgender student from Broward county and an opponent of the SB 404, known as the “parental consent” bill, speaks at a press conference at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Aileen Perilla)

This came after Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis expressed support for the bill in his State of State Address earlier this month.

“I also hope that the legislature will send me, this session, the parental consent bill that was debated last year,” he said. “(It was) passed by the House, but not passed by the Senate.”

The bill will be heard on the Senate floor and a vote is expected next month.

