Florida Judge Dismisses ‘Unwanted Advances’ Lawsuit Against President Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:58 AM PT — Saturday, June 15, 2019

A federal court in Florida drops a lawsuit accusing President Trump of unwanted advances.

The suit was filed back in February by a former White House staffer named Alva Johnson, who claimed the President forcibly grabbed and kissed her without consent during a meeting with supporters in 2016.

Friday, Florida judge William Jung dismissed the case, saying the Johnson included too many unrelated accusations in her suit.

Outgoing Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has denied the accusations in the past, saying her testimony was contradicted by eyewitnesses.

However, Jung said he would allow Johnson to refile the suit within 30 days provided she include only relevant accusations.