Flights resume at New Jersey’s Newark airport after fire report shuts runways

March 9, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Flights at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport resumed on Saturday after the airport closed its runways due to reports of a possible fire in the hold of a cargo plane that was diverted there, officials said.

The aircraft was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from Montreal, Canada, when it made an emergency landing in Newark at around 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter. Firefighters responded to the scene and passengers were evacuated on emergency slides, the FAA said.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

