London’s Stansted’s runway reopens after aborted takeoff



Emergency vehicles flash their lights in the distance at Stansted airport, Britain March 1, 2019, in this still image from video obtained from social media. @hekeus via REUTERS Emergency vehicles flash their lights in the distance at Stansted airport, Britain March 1, 2019, in this still image from video obtained from social media. @hekeus via REUTERS

March 1, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – London Stansted Airport was up and running again on Friday night after an aborted takeoff caused by an engine failure briefly shut down the runway.

Flights had been temporarily suspended earlier in the evening after an Airbus A320 plane suffered an engine failure and takeoff was aborted on the runway, a spokesman for the airport said.

The flight, bound for Vienna, was evacuated and all passengers taken back to the terminal, he added.

Stansted Airport later said in a tweet that the runway had re-opened and was fully operational following the incident.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; Additional reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)