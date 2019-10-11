Flashback: Obama administration brushed off concern over Hunter Biden

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:15 PM PST – Friday, October 11, 2019

A newly resurfaced video shows that Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine were a source of controversy for the previous administration, long before President Trump’s July phone call.

On Friday, reporters called attention to a State Department press conference held back in 2014. The department’s former spokesperson was asked if Hunter Biden’s position on the Burisma board could be perceived as a “conflict of interest” or “cronyism.”

The Obama official denied the allegation and pointed out Biden’s status as a private citizen. The reporter didn’t appear satisfied with the answer and continued to push the issue.

“I am wondering if there are concerns from this building about how the Russians and or the Ukrainians would perceive the involvement of a son of the vice president of the United States in this, especially given the situation?” asked the reporter.

The reply from the official was, “No, there are not.”

The issue was raised on several other occasions in 2014 when reporters questioned Hunter Biden’s ability to land the job given his inexperience and history of drug abuse.