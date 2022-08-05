Fla. Teen’s ‘Hope for the Hungry’ Feeds Thousands Annually

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:17 PM PT – Friday, August 5, 2022

When a devastating earthquake hit Haiti in 2010, then three-year-old Bryson Turner began praying daily. After visiting Haiti in the years that followed, Bryson asked about raising money to host a food packing event to help “Mission of Hope” feed children in Haiti.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with Bryson and his mother, Mhari Turner, about the fourth annual “Hope for the Hungry” event that will take place Saturday at the Emerald Coast Convention Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.