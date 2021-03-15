Fla. police arrest at least 150 spring breakers amid chaos in Miami Beach

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:08 PM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

Florida police arrested hundreds of spring breakers after chaos broke out in Miami. Reports over the weekend said at least 150 arrests were made in South Beach, with 42 cited for felony charges for weapons, drugs and other offenses.

Here’s some of what was taken off the streets Friday night by @MiamiBeachPD. pic.twitter.com/bjh7hy6jYa — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 13, 2021

Rocks and bottles were thrown at officers patrolling the streets, while two officers were injured in the mayhem.

MBPD Chief @RClementsMBPD and Deputy Chief @WayneJonesMBPD out patrolling South Beach last night. 30 arrests made by #yourMBPD. pic.twitter.com/n4fTH2WY6t — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 14, 2021

“Our officers had to go into a crowd, attempt to arrest an individual,” Officer Ernesto Rodriguez of the Miami Beach Police Department. “The crowd ended up turning on those officers who were there.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber warned the public more arrests will be made if laws continue to be violated.