Fla. opens vaccine sites in partnership with churches

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis watches Seminole County resident James Wright receive the the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Fla., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

UPDATED 7:22 AM PT – Monday, January 11, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently held a press conference to discuss coronavirus vaccines.

On Sunday, he confirmed seven more vaccination sites have opened in partnership with places of worship. The sites can administer up to 500 doses per day as the state continues to prioritize seniors age 65 or older.

“And so, today, you’re gonna see seven of these sites working today in conjunction with places of worship, many of them with predominately African-American churches,” he announced. “So, we have here in Lynn Haven…we also have Tallahassee, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, St. Lucie, Tampa and Jacksonville.”

The governor added, they are hopeful to get an additional 250,000 vaccine shots.

