Fla. opens vaccine sites in partnership with churches

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:22 AM PT – Monday, January 11, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently held a press conference to discuss coronavirus vaccines.

WATCH LIVE: Press Conference in Lynn Havenhttps://t.co/26W9OAPRxn — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 10, 2021

On Sunday, he confirmed seven more vaccination sites have opened in partnership with places of worship. The sites can administer up to 500 doses per day as the state continues to prioritize seniors age 65 or older.

“And so, today, you’re gonna see seven of these sites working today in conjunction with places of worship, many of them with predominately African-American churches,” he announced. “So, we have here in Lynn Haven…we also have Tallahassee, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, St. Lucie, Tampa and Jacksonville.”

As federal vaccine allotments are deployed to states, we push them out to support Florida seniors receiving vaccinations as quickly as possible. Innovative pilots like the one we highlighted today in Northwest Florida support this mission. pic.twitter.com/1zpP8ixxNB — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 10, 2021

The governor added, they are hopeful to get an additional 250,000 vaccine shots.