Fla. mom disappears after boarding greyhound to Tampa

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT – Sunday, July 31, 2022

The search continues for a young Florida mother who disappeared from Cape Coral earlier this month. Erica Johnson was last seen getting off a bus in the early morning hours of July 8 when she boarded another greyhound bus to Tampa. Her family suspected something unusual was happening with Johnson prior to her disappearance. They reported her missing on July 14.

“That means she may have been going through some kind of stressful moment,” said WINK News Safety and Security Specialist Rich Kolko. “So that elevates the concern for law enforcement and her family members. It may be possibly why they say she may be in some harms way.”

In an interview, they said Johnson canceled plans with her ex-husband to see their children and claimed she needed to work. Backing her family’s suspicions, investigators upgraded Johnson’s case to that of a “missing and endangered adult.”

“They know this woman uses this bus stop,” Kolko voiced. “She’s used it at least those two days. Where did that bus go? Did somebody see her get off the bus? Did someone see her get met by somebody when she got off the bus?”

UPDATED: 7/28/2022, Ms. Johnson boarded a Greyhound bus in Fort Myers on the morning of July 8th, 2022 which departed for Tampa. She was carrying bags, a travel pillow, and her bunny. According to Greyhound, the bus trip was nonstop to Tampa. https://t.co/UgUXlO0IEq — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) July 29, 2022

According to street cameras, Johnson is around five-foot-eight and was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and a baseball cap with her luggage and pet bunny.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.