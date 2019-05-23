Fla. governor orders elections security review

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:20 AM PT — Thursday, May 23, 2019

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for a sweeping review of the state’s election systems and cyber security. His push comes after it was discovered two Florida counties were breached by Russian hackers back in 2016.

The governor has ordered the secretary of state to begin the review and report the findings. The plan is to identify and address any potential vulnerabilities, although its unclear how the process will take place.

Last week, DeSantis revealed the breaches, but the FBI has yet to confirm which counties were compromised.

“There was no manipulation or anything, but there was voter data that was able to be got…cyber threats go way beyond just election offices — I mean really — agencies, private sector, you know this stuff if very, very significant,” stated the Florida governor.

In a press release, Desantis said public faith in our elections is the bedrock of our democracy, adding, millions of dollars have been put toward that effort in recent years.