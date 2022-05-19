Fla. Governor Desantis to invest $100 million for cancer research in the state

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:51 AM PT – Thursday, May 19, 2022

Florida Governor Ron Desantis (R-Fla.) will be investing $100 million for cancer research in the state. He announced the initiative during a press conference on Tuesday. Desantis’ wife First Lady Casey Desantis is a recent breast cancer survivor and said that the state would lead the way to find a cure for all types of cancer.

“We believe that cancer initiatives is very significant in the state of Florida,” the governor stated. It’s consistently been the second leading cause of death just behind heart disease, I think that’s pretty typical for what you see around the country. Over the last year this is something that has taken a large impact on our family.”

Honored and humbled to join @GovRonDeSantis to announce a historic $100 million investment for Florida’s nationally recognized cancer centers to advance life-saving research and care. pic.twitter.com/Ga92TzrA6A — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) May 17, 2022

Desantis added that many people in Florida have been affected in some way or another by cancer. Desantis declared that since his wife’s diagnosis he began to do research and look at what people have been able to do, that information gave him a new sense of hope.

“He stood by me the entire time, he never missed a chemo appointment,” the First Lady voiced. “Six of those sitting in there very uncomfortable and he held my hand through everything. This is a game changer, Florida is going to lead the way to find a definitive cure once and for all and it’s gonna happen here because of this leadership.”

The funding will go towards cancer centers in Florida which will increase their research funding by 60-percent.