Fla. Gov. says he will put an end to GOP censorship

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:10 PM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) said putting an end to censoring conservative speech is of utmost importance.

DeSantis recently explained the big media bias that covers up conservative speech and pushes far-left ideals is on the top of his list of legislative issues. He called out tech giants who shunned apps like Parler that gave conservatives a place to exercise their free speech.

The governor also commented on the media’s interference with the election, as their innate bias hid the truth from the American people.

“Big Tech can actually suppress this information and that is just simply ok? That is election interference if you want to be honest about it, and that’s something that really needs to be addressed,” DeSantis stated.

DeSantis added that Florida will be taking action on the issue as they work to provide protection from censorship.