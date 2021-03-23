Fla. Gov. DeSantis touts state’s economic boom during grand reopening of popular gas station

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:28 AM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took a moment to tout his state’s booming economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as he attended the long anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s gas station.

While speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Daytona Beach on Monday, the Florida Republican attributed his state’s success to the thousands of businesses and lives that have been protected under his administration’s leadership. The Sunshine State was one of the first to fully reopen and reject lengthy blue state lockdowns.

“We’re one of the few states where people are actually opening new restaurants, hotels,” he stated. “And then here in Buc-ees, even though we had the pandemic hit, you know they were full speed ahead and I think the results are going to speak for themselves.”

Great to be in Daytona Beach for the grand opening of @Bucees located off I-95 and LPGA Blvd. @Bucees is the Shangri-La of service stations and will be a hit with locals and visitors alike. Florida is proud to lead on new business openings! pic.twitter.com/1bteJqB2aX — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 22, 2021

DeSantis went on to highlight the state’s unemployment statistics, which at less than 5 percent rank far below the national average.

” If we had 9 percent or 10 percent unemployment in this state, can you imagine how many lives would be destroyed with that?” asked the governor. “If you had locked everybody down and destroyed all these businesses and cost all these jobs?

More than 2,500 Buc-ee’s customers turned out for the location’s big day and some were so excited they waited overnight to be first in line.

Buc-ees, the largest gas station in Florida, is known for its mass array of fueling and snacking options with 104 pumps and a 53,000 square foot convenience store. The company currently employs 2,000 people and ranks 13th among its competitors.

DeSantis said he’s excited about the store’s progress, adding he believes it says a lot about the spirit of the state of Florida.