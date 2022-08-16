Fla. Gov. DeSantis: The FBI has gone off the rails

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:05 PM PT – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration of using America’s institutions to subjugate its people.

DeSantis appeared at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona to support Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake. While on stage, the Sunshine State governor railed against lifelong politicians who he says are leading the country in the wrong direction.

“We’re fighting back against Joe Biden’s failed leadership,” stated DeSantis. “We’re gonna be fighting against lockdown politicians all over this country who ruin people’s lives. We’re gonna be fighting against a failed Congress which will retirement of Nancy Pelosi.”

DeSantis claimed that leftist policies have led to surging crime rates, exorbitant taxes and to a nationwide drug crisis. The Republican accused Democrats of ignoring the important issues in favor of weaponizing the executive branch against their political opponents.

He argued that the FBI plays favorites when enforcing the law. The governor also pointed to the bureau’s targeting of President Trump while prominent Democrats have been let off for similar suspicions.

“Maybe somebody can remind me about when they did a search warrant at Hillary’s (Clinton) house in Chappaqua when she had a rogue server and she was laundering classified information,” he said. “I don’t remember them doing that. I do remember them manufacturing a false conspiracy theory about Russia collusion.”

DeSantis said Trump isn’t the sole target of the Justice Department. He alleged the DOJ is the Biden administration’s tool to cudgel any individuals who oppose their agenda.

“I remember the FBI at Merrick Garlands direction being sicced on parents going to school board meetings,” DeSantis stated. “Is the FBI out there protecting our conservative justices? No. When you have violations of law where people are targeting pregnancy crisis centers are they doing their job and enforcing the law there? No!”

The Florida governor urged attendees to vote in full force for Republican candidates this November in order to prevent further Democrat-led encroachments on civil liberties.