Fla. Gov. DeSantis refutes report of ‘radioactive water’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) issued a state of emergency in three counties due to possible flooding in the Tampa Bay Area. In a news conference Sunday, DeSantis said state and federal emergency teams are on stand-by at the Piney Point Reservoir.

“So what we’re looking at now, is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation,” DeSantis stated.

He refuted mainstream media speculation that has called the potential flooding “radioactive water.” The Florida governor said a possible flood is a bigger concern than the quality of water.

Today I joined state officials in Manatee County who are actively responding to Piney Point and deploying all necessary resources. Please follow @FLSERT and @FLDEPNews for updates and monitor local alerts and evacuation orders. https://t.co/ACdrUdOkpO pic.twitter.com/ayOGoLR3Oo — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 4, 2021

“Water quality issues that are flowing from this, for us, is less than the risk of everyone’s health and safety, particularly folks who may live in the area,” DeSantis noted. “So public health and safety is the top priority, and obviously, we want to protect in a way that minimizes any of the environmental impacts.”

The Republican governor also stressed, the water is not radioactive and a flood will likely not happen.