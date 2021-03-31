Fla. Gov. DeSantis: No need to turn vaccination into a show

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is pushing back on the Biden administration’s plans for mass vaccination.

When asked if he plans on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, DeSantis said there’s no need to get vaccinated in public for everyone to see.

“I’m not sure we’re gonna do it on camera, I mean we’ll see,” DeSantis said. “I mean, if you guys want a gun show maybe we could do it, but probably better off not.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) plans to get the vaccine this week: "I'm not sure we're gonna do it on camera. I mean, if you guys want a gun show…" pic.twitter.com/vjivWdfJvs — The Recount (@therecount) March 31, 2021

DeSantis said vaccinations must remain voluntary and it is a private matter for each individual to decide whether they want to get one and how to do it. The governor also said Biden’s push for vaccine passports and the segregation of non-vaccinated people is illegal and violates human rights.

“With these vaccine passports, it’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” DeSantis stated. “We’re not supportive of that. I think it’s something that people have certain freedoms and individual freedoms to make decisions for themselves.”

DeSantis added he opposes the use of vaccines and medical information for the purposes of extending government control.

He went on to stress that Florida will remain a free state.