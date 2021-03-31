Trending

Fla. Gov. DeSantis: No need to turn vaccination into a show

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference about the opening of a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hard Rock Stadium on January 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The governor announced that the stadium's parking lot which offers COVID-19 tests will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for residents 65 and older to drive up and get vaccinated. The vaccination site opened today for a trial run but it was not known when it will be open to the general public. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is pushing back on the Biden administration’s plans for mass vaccination.

When asked if he plans on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, DeSantis said there’s no need to get vaccinated in public for everyone to see.

“I’m not sure we’re gonna do it on camera, I mean we’ll see,” DeSantis said. “I mean, if you guys want a gun show maybe we could do it, but probably better off not.”

DeSantis said vaccinations must remain voluntary and it is a private matter for each individual to decide whether they want to get one and how to do it. The governor also said Biden’s push for vaccine passports and the segregation of non-vaccinated people is illegal and violates human rights.

“With these vaccine passports, it’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” DeSantis stated. “We’re not supportive of that. I think it’s something that people have certain freedoms and individual freedoms to make decisions for themselves.”

DeSantis added he opposes the use of vaccines and medical information for the purposes of extending government control.

He went on to stress that Florida will remain a free state.

