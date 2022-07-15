Trending

Fla. Gov. DeSantis: Men cannot get pregnant

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives to announce a proposal for an increase in pay for state law enforcement agencies to encourage more officers to relocate to Florida, during a news conference at the Florida Highway Patrol Troop D headquarters in Orlando, Fla. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives to a news conference at the Florida Highway Patrol Troop D headquarters in Orlando, Fla. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 10:34 AM PT – Friday, July 15, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently expressed a truth universally known just a few years ago. On Thursday, the Republican declared that women can get pregnant, but men cannot.

DeSantis went on to say some of what is being heard from activists and far left Democrats is unbelievable. His statement comes after increasing claims by Democrats that pointing out such facts is not only supposedly wrong, but bigoted and deadly.

MORE NEWS: RNC Raises Concerns Of Biden’s Fitness For Office, Shares Videos Of His Questionable Behavior

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE