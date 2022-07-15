Fla. Gov. DeSantis: Men cannot get pregnant

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 10:34 AM PT – Friday, July 15, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently expressed a truth universally known just a few years ago. On Thursday, the Republican declared that women can get pregnant, but men cannot.

No lies detected 👀 "Can we actually agree that women get pregnant and not men?" – Governor @RonDeSantisFL 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/bVkS0pQywF — Team DeSantis 🐊 (@teamrondesantis) July 14, 2022

DeSantis went on to say some of what is being heard from activists and far left Democrats is unbelievable. His statement comes after increasing claims by Democrats that pointing out such facts is not only supposedly wrong, but bigoted and deadly.