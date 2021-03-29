Fla. Gov. DeSantis denounces vaccine passports, will take executive action soon

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) denounced the idea of requiring vaccine passports for travel. During a press conference in Tallahassee on Monday, DeSantis emphasized his efforts to provide vaccinations for Floridians, but stated he would not require them and noted receiving a vaccine is a residents’ choice to make.

WATCH LIVE: Press Conference in Tallahasseehttps://t.co/EUPQvdczD9 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 29, 2021

He said mandating vaccine passports for travel would go against that sentiment. The governor went on to say, residents should be able to go out in public without proof of vaccination.

“I think it’s something that people have certain freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves,” DeSantis said. “It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society.”

Thank you to President @WiltonSimpson, Speaker @ChrisSprowls and members of the Florida Legislature for answering my call and quickly passing this legislation that protects the livelihoods of Floridians. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 29, 2021

DeSantis added, he will be taking executive emergency action against vaccine passports “very soon.”

MORE NEWS: Tenth Woman Comes Forward Accusing Cuomo Of Sexual Misconduct