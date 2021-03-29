Trending

Fla. Gov. DeSantis denounces vaccine passports, will take executive action soon

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference about the opening of a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hard Rock Stadium on January 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The governor announced that the stadium's parking lot which offers COVID-19 tests will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for residents 65 and older to drive up and get vaccinated. The vaccination site opened today for a trial run but it was not known when it will be open to the general public. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) denounced the idea of requiring vaccine passports for travel. During a press conference in Tallahassee on Monday, DeSantis emphasized his efforts to provide vaccinations for Floridians, but stated he would not require them and noted receiving a vaccine is a residents’ choice to make.

He said mandating vaccine passports for travel would go against that sentiment. The governor went on to say, residents should be able to go out in public without proof of vaccination.

“I think it’s something that people have certain freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves,” DeSantis said. “It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society.”

DeSantis added, he will be taking executive emergency action against vaccine passports “very soon.”

