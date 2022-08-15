Fla. Gov. DeSantis condemns Mar-a-Lago raid

OAN Newsroom

Updated 2:05 PM PT – Monday, August 15, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned the FBI for its raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. On Sunday, DeSantis argued that the FBI enforces laws based on who they like and who they don’t like.

.⁦@RonDeSantisFL⁩ calls out the Biden regime for the raid of President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/JR1il07sJ9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 15, 2022

The governor decried the disparity in the Biden administration’s scrutiny of school parents compared to its lax treatment of liberal protesters targeting Supreme Court justices.

“I remember the FBI at Merrick Garland’s direction being sicced on parents going to school board meetings,” he noted. “Meanwhile, when you have a law that protects Supreme Court justices is the FBI out there protecting our conservative justices? No.”

DeSantis went on to say that if Republicans take the control of Congress in the midterms, he hopes they will bring accountability to a bureaucracy that’s “totally off the rails.”