Fla. Gov. DeSantis condemns Hamas as terrorist organization

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:31 AM PT – Friday, May 14, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) denounced Hamas while blaming them for the recent bloodshed in the region. The republican made a statement Wednesday in which he condemned the actions of the terrorist organization and emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself. DeSantis went as far as to suggest the move was a power grab by Hamas to expand their influence.

Some have suggested the governor’s comments on foreign affairs are part of a strategy to set himself up for a 2024 presidential run. A recent Trafalgar Group poll indicates DeSantis has the most support among Republicans for the race if President Trump decides not to run.

Hamas is a terrorist organization and Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/q6aAMUzu4F — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Israeli ground forces have moved into the Gaza Strip as Israel and Hamas continue to exchange heavy artillery fire along with rocket fire. The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed Thursday that there are currently ground troops moving into Gaza from the northern border. Some reports have suggested this is not a full-on ground offensive.