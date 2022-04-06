Fla. Gov. DeSantis calls out NYC’s billboard campaign, mask policies

OAN Newsroom

New York City launched a billboard campaign in effort to take aim at the state of Florida. On Tuesday, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis targeted New York City Mayor Eric Adams attempt to persuade Floridians to move to the Big Apple amid its recently passed Parental Rights in Education bill.

During a press conference, Adams announced digital billboards will be displayed in major parts of Florida for eight-weeks, inviting people who are upset with Florida’s new law to move to New York City. The billboards feature rainbow colored slogans such as “New York City is alive and so is free speech.”

This comes despite a recent incident where a mother was fired after she confronted Adams for keeping the city’s school mask mandate for toddlers in place.

“We are loudly going to show our support and say to those in Florida, we want you here in New York,” stated Mayor Adams. “We want your right here in New York City and it’s more than just saying that. It’s also standing up and aligning ourselves with the men and woman of the LGBTQ plus community and stating that we are in unison with you and your right to have self-identification.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis critiqued Adams move while describing it as “political grandstanding.” He also hit back at the mayor’s handling of COVID mandates for children.

In a statement, Florida’s press secretary said Adams billboards are doing the Sunshine State a favor. The official added, “if someone wants to leave Florida for a crime ridden socialist dystopia, the state will be better off without them.”

According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 300,000 residents fled from Democrat controlled New York in the past year, in turn, making it the nation’s leading state for population decline. However, DeSantis is confident nothing will change and he called out New York for “muzzling residents through the force of government.”