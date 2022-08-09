Fla. Gov. DeSantis Blasts FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Neil W. McCabe –OAN National Correspondent

UPDATED 9:15 AM PT – TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022

[Tallahassee-Aug. 9, 2022] The Republican governor of Florida released a statement on his personal social media denouncing the FBI’s Monday raid on President Donald J. Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago home.

“The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” said Gov. Ronald D. DeSantis, who is running for reelection this cycle.

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

A source close to the governor told One America News that despite the dozens of federal law enforcement officers conducting the raid in his state, neither DeSantis nor anyone else in his administration was briefed about the raid beforehand.

“We found out at the same time everyone else did,” the source said.

DeSantis also pointed out that President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s Inflation Reduction Act doubled the number of workers at the Internal Revenue Service.