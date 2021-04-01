Trending

Fla. Gov. DeSantis: Biden pushing to release criminal aliens, backs Fla. AG’s legal challenge against Biden to resume deportations of illegals who committed crimes

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends a press conference where he spoke about the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on December 16, 2020 in Pompano Beach, Florida. The facility, one of the first in the country to do so, vaccinated approximately 170 people including healthcare workers and elder care people. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:45 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) said the Biden administration’s open border policies threaten public safety in the United States. DeSantis called on the federal government to resume deportations of illegal aliens who complete their prison sentences for violent crimes instead of releasing them into the U.S.

“Under the Biden administration, they are basically dispensing with this idea of accepting the criminal aliens,” DeSantis said. “They are not honoring ICE detention detainers and they’re halting removals of even criminal aliens.”

The governor also praised Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for mounting a legal challenge against Biden’s unconstitutional actions.

“That is not the way to guard public safety,” DeSantis noted. “We support the lawsuit against the administration that Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed. We have a hearing on that coming up. The federal government releasing these convicted criminals back into society — and again — these are folks that are not eligible to be in this country. They are here illegally, to begin with.”

DeSantis added, Florida has continued to detain aliens pending deportation, but Biden is illegally pushing the state to release them.

