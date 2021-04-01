Fla. Gov. DeSantis: Biden pushing to release criminal aliens, backs Fla. AG’s legal challenge against Biden to resume deportations of illegals who committed crimes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) said the Biden administration’s open border policies threaten public safety in the United States. DeSantis called on the federal government to resume deportations of illegal aliens who complete their prison sentences for violent crimes instead of releasing them into the U.S.

“Under the Biden administration, they are basically dispensing with this idea of accepting the criminal aliens,” DeSantis said. “They are not honoring ICE detention detainers and they’re halting removals of even criminal aliens.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis: "Under the Biden administration, they are basically dispensing with this idea of accepting the criminal aliens. They are not honoring ICE detention detainers and they're halting removals of even criminal aliens." pic.twitter.com/AD2fBI1wwi — The Hill (@thehill) April 1, 2021

The governor also praised Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for mounting a legal challenge against Biden’s unconstitutional actions.

Today I sent a letter to @DHSgov @SecMayorkas demanding the federal government ensure the transfer of criminal aliens to @ICEgov upon their completion of state prison terms rather than be released into FL’s communities. Read my letter here – https://t.co/7suq7PSlSf — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 1, 2021

“That is not the way to guard public safety,” DeSantis noted. “We support the lawsuit against the administration that Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed. We have a hearing on that coming up. The federal government releasing these convicted criminals back into society — and again — these are folks that are not eligible to be in this country. They are here illegally, to begin with.”

I want to thank Jamiel Shaw and Kiyan and Bobby Michael for joining me today to share their stories. These angel parents lost their children at the hands of criminal aliens, crimes which could and should have been avoided. We are taking action for parents like them. pic.twitter.com/eenOQjoU4K — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 1, 2021

DeSantis added, Florida has continued to detain aliens pending deportation, but Biden is illegally pushing the state to release them.