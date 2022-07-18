Fla. First Lady appears to take aim at Calif. Gov. Newsom

OAN NEWSROOM

Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis appeared to take aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom (D). DeSantis took to twitter on Monday to remind Americans her husband stood up and fought for Special Olympians who would of been sidelined if a vaccine mandate had been enforced.

“For those who need a reminder, this is why we fight,” the first lady voiced. “Isabella competed in the Special Olympics because Ron DeSantis stood up and fought for her and all the other Special Olympians who would have been sidelined. We will never stop fighting for people like Isabella.”

For those who need a reminder… this is why we fight. Isabella competed in the Special Olympics because @RonDeSantisFL stood up and fought for her and all the other Special Olympians who would have been sidelined. We will never stop fighting for people like Isabella. pic.twitter.com/NARnZdSvaU — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 18, 2022

This comes after Newsom insinuated Friday that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) threatened the Special Olympics when he informed them that they would be fined for violating state law if they enforced a mandate. Neswom claimed this motivated him to air ads in Florida attacking DeSantis.

“He did something that tipped me very directly and that was going after the Special Olympics,” Newsom said. “I had an emotional response to that. That led to the consideration of doing something a little bit more expressive and that was the determination on the ad.”

In the ad that launched in early July, Newsom said “freedom is under attack in Florida.” He urged Floridians to flee the Sunshine State and instead join him in California where he promises “freedom.”

We’re about to celebrate Independence Day — but Freedom is under attack by Republican leaders in states like Florida. Banning books.

Restricting speech.

Making it harder to vote.

Criminalizing women and doctors.



It’s time to stand up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022

This as DeSantis called out Newsom over California’s Covid-19 mandate for school children.

