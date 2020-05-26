Fla. extends eviction, foreclosure ban to July 1

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:59 AM PT — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has extended a ban on evictions and property foreclosures amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. He expanded the moratorium through July 1 by signing an executive order Monday, just hours before it was set to expire.

The Republican governor originally extended an April order from the Florida Supreme Court by 45 days, but was undecided on whether to take further action as late as Friday.

I have issued an executive order extending the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until July 1st. We are committed to getting Floridians back on their feet as we move forward with our #SafeSmartStepbyStep plan for Florida's recovery. pic.twitter.com/ZJHGrOYJN7 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 2, 2020

This comes as unemployment in the state has risen to nearly 13 percent. While the ban is meant to help struggling renters, many landlords are pointing out the order is only delaying the inevitable.

“I think the only thing the mortgage company is offering is like a thing where you can skip three months, but then everything is due at once which is definitely going to cause a lot of issues so I’m not even going that route,” said Paul Salehi, an Osceola County property owner.

To provide additional relief once the ban ends, advocates are now calling on DeSantis to waive a law unique to Florida, which required tenants to pay rent owed before being granted an eviction hearing in court.