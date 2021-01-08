Fla. doctors report new effective treatment for COVID-19

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

Doctors in Florida say a new treatment utilizing stem cells has been very effective in treating coronavirus.

Reports on Friday detailed the treatment, which uses stem cells gathered from the umbilical cord of a newborn baby. Patients treated with the cells reportedly saw a 91 percent survival rate with faster recovery times.

According to experts, the cells share properties with treatments used to fight auto-immune diseases.

Doctors have called the treatment a “potential turning point.”

“These cells injected in the IV naturally go with a very simple procedure that does not require any invasive procedure,” Dr. Camillo Ricordi of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine said. “You can just direct the transfusion to the lung. The cells go to the lungs and it has just been an amazing kind of result and we are very excited to move to the next step.”

Doctors said using cells from just one umbilical cord can create therapeutic doses for more than 10,000 patients.

