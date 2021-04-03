Trending

Fla. county prepares for toxic waste water spill

This photo taken by a drone shows the old Piney Point phosphate mine, Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Bradenton, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a significant leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted waters. The pond where the leak was discovered is at the old Piney Point phosphate mine, sitting in a stack of phosphogypsum, a waste product from manufacturing fertilizer that is radioactive. (Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald via AP)

This photo taken by a drone shows the old Piney Point phosphate mine, Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Bradenton, Fla. (Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:02 PM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

Manatee County declared a state of emergency in Florida amid fears a retention pond holding toxic wastewater would soon collapse. On Saturday, officials said up to 600 million gallons of toxic wastewater could suddenly flood areas near Tampa Bay.

According to reports, the retention pond is connected to an old phosphate mine. Last week, officials noticed a tear in the wall lining and aren’t sure the pond will hold.

“If we maintain control, the concern is that should you have a full breach — think of a dam opening up. That runs the risk of destabilizing the walls of the other area,” Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said. “So when we look at the risk factor, the risk factor is really a potential release of nearly a billion gallons.”

Evacuations have started for residents in the area and limited commercial road traffic remains open.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Kemp: MLB Caved To Fear & Lies From Liberal Activists

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE