Fla. cargo ship explosion leaves 9 firefighters in hospital

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

Multiple firefighters have been hospitalized after an explosion on a cargo ship in Florida. Jacksonville firefighters responded to a call Thursday afternoon at a ship docked in Blount Island, which caught fire.

An explosion went off while they were inspecting the vessel. Nine firefighters were taken to the hospital, leaving four with burns, one in surgery and the rest treated for other injuries.

The company who owns the ship, Höegh Autoliners, released a statement, which confirmed the company is working with local authorities to secure the vessel and protect the local environment.

“Right now, just keep them in your prayers,” said Jacksonville Association of Firefighters President Randy Wyse. “It’s extremely difficult, obviously, seeing these firefighters with these severe injuries that they have.”

All the firefighters were said to be in stable condition. No injuries were reported among the 21 crew members that evacuated the ship.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.