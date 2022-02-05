Five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalez announces retirement



Adrian Gonzalez announced his retirement from Major League Baseball over social media on Saturday.

Gonzalez, 39, last played with the New York Mets during the 2018 season. He hit .237 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 54 games before being cut on June 11.

“I am officially announcing my retirement today,” Gonzalez wrote on Instagram. “I got to play in (MLB) for 15 years plus the minor leagues, Mexican summer and winter league. The Caribbean Series, the World Baseball Classic, and the Olympic games. What a blessing.”

Gonzalez thanked his wife, Betsy, and two daughters, parents and brothers before addressing the game of baseball.

“Baseball thank you for all you gave me,” he wrote. “Great teammates, coaches, memories, and most importantly friends for life. … Baseball has been in my (DNA) since I was born and it will always be a part of who I am. With this I say goodbye to my baseball playing career.”

Gonzalez is a five-time All-Star, most recently in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 MLB Draft, he has played 15 major league seasons with teams including the Mets, Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers.

Gonzalez is a career .287 hitter, with 317 home runs and 1,202 RBIs. He hasn’t played more than 71 games in a season since 2016.

