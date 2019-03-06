Fitzgerald says he couldn’t retire with Cards in cellar



It might take a while before Arizona reaches the top of the NFL, but Larry Fitzgerald couldn’t walk away with the Cardinals at the bottom.

The 35-year-old receiver said he decided not to retire after the 2018 season in part because Arizona finished with the league’s worst record at 3-13.

“We had a really bad season last year, and I just didn’t want to go out on that level,” Fitzgerald said on The Mina Kimes Show, via the team website. “You’ve got to live the rest of your life knowing you went out on that level.

“At the end of the year, I felt like this was not [the year to retire].”

Fitzgerald started all 16 games and caught 69 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns last season, snapping a streak of three straight seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,000 yards.

Fitzgerald has missed only two regular season games since the start of the 2008 season.

“I still enjoy it, and I can still play,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m not the player that I was 10 years ago, but I can still go out there and contribute. I can make plays. I can be somebody who can situationally really help the team and make explosive plays for my group.”

The 11-time Pro Bowl selection enters his 16th NFL season in 2019 ranked second all-time in receiving yards (16,279), third in receptions (1,303) and sixth in touchdown catches (116).

