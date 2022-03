Fitch revises Japan’s outlook to stable

FILE PHOTO: Japanese national flags flutter in front of buildings at Tokyo's business district in Japan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FILE PHOTO: Japanese national flags flutter in front of buildings at Tokyo's business district in Japan, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

March 25, 2022

(Reuters) – Rating agency Fitch on Friday revised its outlook on Japan’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to stable from negative on Friday, citing confidence in the stabilisation of the country’s government debt ratio over the medium term.

Fitch affirmed Japan’s rating at ‘A’.

