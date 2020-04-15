Fitch cuts Mexico’s rating amid fears of ‘severe recession’



FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen in a building undergoing construction at Mexico City, Mexico January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen in a building undergoing construction at Mexico City, Mexico January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

(Reuters) – Fitch Ratings on Wednesday downgraded Mexico’s sovereign rating to BBB- from BBB amid fears that the economic shock caused by the novel coronavirus will cause a “severe recession” in Latin America’s second-largest economy this year.

The ratings agency said that a recovery starting in the second half of this year would likely be held back by the same factors that have hampered recent economic performance. Its outlook is now stable.

