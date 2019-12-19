Fiscal 2020 domestic spending bill advances in U.S. Senate



A general view of the U.S. Capitol Hill is seen behind the autumn leaves in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

December 19, 2019

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate, hoping to meet a looming deadline, on Thursday advanced legislation to fund an array of domestic programs through Sept. 30 in a bid to prevent government agency shutdowns when existing funds expire at the end of this week.

The Senate voted 71-21 to limit debate on the bill, which is one of two massive fiscal 2020 spending measures it hopes to pass either Thursday or Friday.

Rushing to begin a Christmas recess, the Senate is expected to vote later on Thursday to pass the measure, which would appropriate new money for an array of domestic programs as well as foreign aid.

A separate national security bill, which includes $738 billion in military funding, also could be debated and passed in the Senate later in the day or on Friday.

Together, the two bills would provide $1.4 trillion in spending for these so-called “discretionary” programs that are separate from “mandatory” programs like Social Security retirement benefits, which are automatically funded.

The $1.4 trillion is up from $1.36 trillion last year.

The two bills contain a series of new initiatives, including the funding for President Donald Trump’s military Space Force, raising the age for purchasing tobacco products to 21 from the current 18, and repealing some taxes that were intended to fund the Affordable Care Act health insurance popularly known as “Obamacare.”

The higher government spending, coupled with tax cuts enacted in 2017 that reduce government revenues, are contributing to a rapidly rising U.S. national debt that now stands at $23.1 trillion — a level that some experts fear could eventually hobble the economy.

