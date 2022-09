OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:36 PM PT – Monday, September 12, 2022

For the last 19 years, the Arlington 9/11 Memorial 5K run has been a staple of the D.C. Maryland and Virginia, which is also known as the DMV Community. This year, the event honoring sacrifices made on 9/11 almost didn’t happen, but Arlington County Fire Captain Josh Milfight made sure it did. OAN’s Daniel Baldwin caught up with him about what the event means to the DMV Community each year.

