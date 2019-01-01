First person to walk in space, Alexei Leonov, dies at 85

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:10 PM PST – Sat. October 12, 2019

The very first person to walk in space passed away earlier this week. Russian media outlets reported on Friday that 85-year-old Russian astronaut Alexei Leonov died in Moscow, following an ongoing struggle with his health.

Leonov made history on March 18, 1965 when he exited his capsule and became the first person to walk in space. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Leonov’s family, calling the astronaut “a true pioneer and heroic person.”

Other admirers also remarked on his achievements.

“He is a hero, a legend,” said Museum of Cosmonautics Deputy Director Yuri Solomko. “There is a space suit behind me, in which he walked not only into space, but also into immortality.”

Leonov received the ‘Hero of the Soviet Union’ award twice in his life and has a crater on the moon named after him.

“He will stay forever — not only in my memory and heart, but (in the memories and hearts) of all living on earth,” emphasized Solomko.