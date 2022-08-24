First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:18 AM PT – Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Double vaccinated, double boosted First Lady Jill Biden has, once again, test positive for COVID-19. Antigen test results from Wednesday afternoon proved to show a so-called “rebound” case of the virus. These results followed a negative test from just the day before.

Kelsey Donohue, the Deputy Communications Director for the First Lady, insisted that Mrs. Biden is not currently experiencing a reemergence of symptoms. However, Donohue confirmed that the First Lady will remain in Delaware to reinitiate isolation procedures.

According to a separate White House official, President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 as of early Wednesday. Nonetheless, he is expected to mask-up for the next 10 days when indoors. The President also experienced a “rebound” case of the virus last month. According to reports, these types of scenarios can happen to coronavirus patients who take Paxlovid, a antiviral drug, for treatment.

The First Lady initially tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month while on vacation with President Biden in South Carolina.

