First companies will debut on Shanghai’s STAR Market on July 22



(L-R) Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Yi Huiman, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Li Qiang and Shanghai’s Mayor Ying Yong attend the launch ceremony of Shanghai's Nasdaq-style tech board, STAR Market, in Shanghai, China June 13, 2019. Zhang Hengwei/CNS via REUTERS (L-R) Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Yi Huiman, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Li Qiang and Shanghai’s Mayor Ying Yong attend the launch ceremony of Shanghai's Nasdaq-style tech board, STAR Market, in Shanghai, China June 13, 2019. Zhang Hengwei/CNS via REUTERS

July 5, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – The first batch of companies will start trading on the STAR Market on July 22, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Friday.

China launched the Nasdaq-style tech board last month.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Susan Fenton)