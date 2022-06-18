Firefighter killed, 5 injured after building collapses in Philly

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:47 PM PT – Saturday, June 18 2022

A firefighter was killed after a building collapsed in Philadelphia. Officials said teams were inside a three-story restaurant and residential building on Saturday, when it collapsed after the fire had been put out.

Lieutenant Sean Williamson, 51, was killed after being trapped in the rubble. Four other firefighters and an inspector also needed rescue and all were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Two firefighters and the L&I worker have been released from Temple University Hospital. Two firefighters remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

This morning, there was a building collapse during a fire response at 300 W. Indiana St in Fairhill which resulted in several firefighters and an L&I inspector trapped. So far, several were rescued and transported to hospitals. Work continues to free others. pic.twitter.com/J7eZx91L72 — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 18, 2022

“The Philadelphia Fire Department is grieving with the family, friends, and community for all those affected by this tragedy,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel. “It is not possible to express in words what we feel at this time.”

Dozens of firefighters could be seen anxiously waiting for the rescue to unfold. While it’s clear the building suffered damage from the blaze, it’s unclear what caused it’s downfall. Williamson was a 27 year Veteran who was recently assigned to Ladder 18 in Hunting Park.

“You can’t predict this,” First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy voiced. “This was just a catastrophic accident that really hurt our department.”

City officials hold press conference to discuss fatal fire and building collapse on Indiana Avenue https://t.co/nuNxVP13ol — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 18, 2022

He leaves behind his mother and son.

MORE NEWS: Shots Fired At Tysons Corner Mall In Virginia