Trending

Firefighter killed, 5 injured after building collapses in Philly

This photo provided by the Philadelphia Fire Dept., emergency personnel respond to the scene of a building that caught fire then collapsed early Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department said “several” firefighters and a city inspector became trapped when a building collapsed during a fire response early Saturday, with more than one person still under the rubble hours later. (Philadelphia Fire Dept. via AP)

This photo provided by the Philadelphia Fire Dept., emergency personnel respond to the scene of a building that caught fire then collapsed early Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department said “several” firefighters and a city inspector became trapped when a building collapsed during a fire response early Saturday, with more than one person still under the rubble hours later. (Philadelphia Fire Dept. via AP)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 6:47 PM PT – Saturday, June 18 2022

A firefighter was killed after a building collapsed in Philadelphia. Officials said teams were inside a three-story restaurant and residential building on Saturday, when it collapsed after the fire had been put out.

Lieutenant Sean Williamson, 51, was killed after being trapped in the rubble. Four other firefighters and an inspector also needed rescue and all were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Two firefighters and the L&I worker have been released from Temple University Hospital. Two firefighters remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

“The Philadelphia Fire Department is grieving with the family, friends, and community for all those affected by this tragedy,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel. “It is not possible to express in words what we feel at this time.”

Dozens of firefighters could be seen anxiously waiting for the rescue to unfold. While it’s clear the building suffered damage from the blaze, it’s unclear what caused it’s downfall. Williamson was a 27 year Veteran who was recently assigned to Ladder 18 in Hunting Park.

“You can’t predict this,” First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy voiced. “This was just a catastrophic accident that really hurt our department.”

He leaves behind his mother and son.

MORE NEWS: Shots Fired At Tysons Corner Mall In Virginia

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE