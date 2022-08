OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:38 PM PT – Sunday, July 31, 2022

The House of Representatives recently passed a bill which aims to take some of the most popular firearms in the U.S. out of the hands of law-abiding citizens. This issue among many others are playing major roles in this year’s primaries, and ultimately, the midterm elections. Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers Joins One America’s Dana Alexa for analysis.